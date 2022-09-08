Victor Orta turns attention to contract situation as Leeds United ‘pay more’ than expected
All the latest Leeds United news and transfer rumours as the Whites gear up for their clash with Nottingham Forest.
Leeds United are now preparing for Monday night’s clash with Nottingham Forest.
Jesse Marsch’s men suffered a heavy defeat to Brentford last weekend, and they will be looking to bounce back against a Forest side that has struggled so far.
The Whites have enjoyed a solid start to the season so far, currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table.
And it will be interesting to see how they respond to their first heavy defeat of the campaign.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer works out new Leeds United predicted Premier League finishing position and points tally after Brentford hiding plus relegation twist
-
2
Leeds United new boy Willy Gnonto's Thorp Arch impression revealed by direct competition
-
3
Leeds United part-owners reveal relationship hope and city event after aggressive 49ers moves
-
4
Leeds United reach ‘agreement’ for ‘highest standard’ defender, Whites ace could be on ‘last contract’ at club
-
5
Trio sidelined for Leeds United's next opponents Nottingham Forest including international ace
In the meantime, we have taken a look at all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Contract talks
Leeds enjoyed a very busy summer transfer window, securing incomings aplenty, while also permitting a handful of outgoings.
It was a rather frantic window from start to finish, but it’s one Leeds will be delighted with, with new signings already having an impact.
But with the summer transfer window now closed, it’s time to switch attention to other matters, and it seems Victor Orta is already working on the club’s next business matter.
According to LeedsLive, Orta is now setting about handing out new contracts to key players, and it’s claimed negotiations will begin with Luke Ayling first.
Ayling’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and it seems the Whites want to make sure he does not walk away at that point.
Gnonto fee
Leeds will ultimately pay a little more than expected to sign forward Wilfried Gnonto.
The striker joined from FC Zurich on deadline day in a deal believed to be worth £3.8million.
But according to The Athletic, the fee is actually around £5million.
Phil Hay wrote: “All that was required was Zurich’s cooperation and a slightly higher fee to compensate for his sudden departure.
“To Gnonto’s surprise, the window closed with him stepping into the Premier League.
“The final fee is understood to have been in the region of £5million.”