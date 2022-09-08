Leeds United are now preparing for Monday night’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Jesse Marsch’s men suffered a heavy defeat to Brentford last weekend, and they will be looking to bounce back against a Forest side that has struggled so far.

And it will be interesting to see how they respond to their first heavy defeat of the campaign.

In the meantime, we have taken a look at all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Contract talks

Leeds enjoyed a very busy summer transfer window, securing incomings aplenty, while also permitting a handful of outgoings.

It was a rather frantic window from start to finish, but it’s one Leeds will be delighted with, with new signings already having an impact.

But with the summer transfer window now closed, it’s time to switch attention to other matters, and it seems Victor Orta is already working on the club’s next business matter.

According to LeedsLive, Orta is now setting about handing out new contracts to key players, and it’s claimed negotiations will begin with Luke Ayling first.

Ayling’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and it seems the Whites want to make sure he does not walk away at that point.

Gnonto fee

Leeds will ultimately pay a little more than expected to sign forward Wilfried Gnonto.

The striker joined from FC Zurich on deadline day in a deal believed to be worth £3.8million.

But according to The Athletic, the fee is actually around £5million.

Phil Hay wrote: “All that was required was Zurich’s cooperation and a slightly higher fee to compensate for his sudden departure.

“To Gnonto’s surprise, the window closed with him stepping into the Premier League.