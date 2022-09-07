Jesse Marsch’s Whites made a flying start to the new campaign by taking seven points from a possible nine as victories at home to Wolves and Chelsea sandwiched a 2-2 draw at Southampton in which Leeds led 2-0 with 18 minutes left.

But United have taken just one point from their last three games as defeats at Brighton and Brentford came either side of a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Leeds only avoided relegation on the final day of last season and conceded five goals for the first time under Marsch in Saturday’s hiding against the Bees.

On the back of the Brentford defeat and the rest of the weekend’s action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and used their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

Here, the YEP runs through the predicted finishing positions, where Leeds feature and their predicted points tally plus a twist in who they think is going down.

1st - Manchester City Predicted points tally: 86.

2nd - Liverpool Predicted points tally: 76.

3rd - Tottenham Hotspur Predicted points tally: 69.

4th - Arsenal Predicted points tally: 68.