Leeds United have enjoyed a solid start to the season, despite suffering a bump in the road last weekend.

The Whites were thrashed by Brentford away from home, but even with that defeat, they sit ninth place in the table at this early stage.

On Monday night, Leeds will host a Nottingham Forest side who have struggled to pick up points so far this term.

It will be interesting to see how Leeds respond to that heavy defeat in West London, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

January priority

Leeds could be interested in strengthening at left-back during the January transfer window.

The Whites currently have Junior Firpo operating in the left-back role, but the 26-year-old has struggled for fitness and form since making the move from Barcelona.

Firpo has been backed by the club during his time in Yorkshire, but if he continues on his current path, Leeds may well add competition during the January window.

That’s according to Leeds Live, who discussed possible priorities on a recent Q and A.

Parisi links

Along those lines, it seems Leeds may already be considering left-back targets.

After a busy window, the Whites will already be looking at possible signings in order to get ahead of the competition in the winter.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via SportWitness, Fabiano Parisi has emerged as a candidate.

It’s claimed the Empoli star’s agent Mario Giufreddi told TMW: “Yes, the last few days of the market have been very hectic.

“I consider him a great team player, he can be the transfer man for January or for the summer. He is of the highest standard.