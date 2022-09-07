Even in the wake of a bitterly disappointing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Brentford on Saturday, Marsch was buoyed by the fact that his matchday squad is getting stronger thanks to the returns from injury of Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford. Junior Firpo is also closing in on a comeback from the setback he suffered right at the start of the pre-season friendly programme.

"I said last week that I liked our team, and that that doesn't change,” said Marsch.

"In fact, we're we're getting healthier and we're gonna get some key guys back. And I think it will bolster what we're accomplishing with our team. So you know, we, even when we beat Chelsea there, there was a lot of fanfare around how we were doing things, but internally, we knew we still had a lot to do and I certainly knew we had a lot to still do and that this league is very difficult. So we will we will continue in that way but again, I like our group a lot.”

A bigger, healthier squad means more competition and Marsch has that in a number of positions now. It also means tough decisions, with returning players staking a claim at centre-back and right-back particularly.

Here’s the YEP verdict on the strongest team he could pick for an important home game against the newly promoted Reds, showing three changes from the XI that took on Brentford on Saturday.

Illan Meslier The goalkeeper has barely put a foot wrong this season and produced some big performances and huge saves. Against Brentford he was let down by his defence and exposed by errors ahead of him. If fit, he starts every Premier League game.

Rasmus Kristensen The Dane is expected to be fine to face Forest after missing Brentford but Luke Ayling is breathing right down his neck already. The veteran returned at Brentford and made an impact but after a lengthy post-op lay-off Leeds are likely to be careful with Ayling. Expect a battle for that shirt.

Pascal Struijk Had a few problems at Brentford but was still able to get forward and create some danger. Has started the season well at left-back, Brighton game aside, and there's no guarantee that Junior Firpo walks back in when fully fit. Struijk has done enough to stay in the side.

Robin Koch The man recently named by Jesse Marsch as Leeds' best player during the first weeks of the season, Koch has been solid for the most part. Brentford was probably his worst showing but he won't drop out on that basis due to his general form so far.