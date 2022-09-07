Leeds United's strongest XI vs Nottingham Forest - three big swaps change face of Jesse Marsch side
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch will have a number of difficult calls to make when he selects a team to face Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Monday.
Even in the wake of a bitterly disappointing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Brentford on Saturday, Marsch was buoyed by the fact that his matchday squad is getting stronger thanks to the returns from injury of Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford. Junior Firpo is also closing in on a comeback from the setback he suffered right at the start of the pre-season friendly programme.
"I said last week that I liked our team, and that that doesn't change,” said Marsch.
"In fact, we're we're getting healthier and we're gonna get some key guys back. And I think it will bolster what we're accomplishing with our team. So you know, we, even when we beat Chelsea there, there was a lot of fanfare around how we were doing things, but internally, we knew we still had a lot to do and I certainly knew we had a lot to still do and that this league is very difficult. So we will we will continue in that way but again, I like our group a lot.”
A bigger, healthier squad means more competition and Marsch has that in a number of positions now. It also means tough decisions, with returning players staking a claim at centre-back and right-back particularly.
Here’s the YEP verdict on the strongest team he could pick for an important home game against the newly promoted Reds, showing three changes from the XI that took on Brentford on Saturday.