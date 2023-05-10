Leeds United assistant coach Karl Robinson is among the leading names to become the next MK Dons manager, according to the bookmakers.

The club sacked former Whites coach Mark Jackson on Monday following their relegation to League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson has joined Sam Allardyce at Elland Road until the end of the Premier League season, with Robbie Keane also part of the coaching staff as Leeds seek to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill, who has also managed at the likes of Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City, is one of the leading names to takeover at the League Two clib alongside ex-Blackpool, Portsmouth and Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton.

Robinson worked as a coach at Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers before taking his first senior job in management with MK Dons in 2010.

He managed the club for six seasons before being sacked in October 2016. Robinson enjoyed a memorable 4-0 win over Manchester United in the League Cup with MK Dons before leading the club to promotion in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club were relegated a year later as he turned down the chance to join Leeds and stuck with MK Dons before he was dismissed after a 3-0 loss to Southend United.

Confirming their decision to sack Jackson, MK Dons stated on Monday: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson, following the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

“Assistant Head Coach Robbie Stockdale and Technical Insights Analyst Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club.

“The Club would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK. Everyone at MK Dons wishes them every success in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chairman Pete Winkelman will meet with the media on Thursday to address the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two and to discuss next steps for MK Dons.”