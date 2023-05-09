Leeds United ‘pursued’ two managers as loan stars given boost

Leeds United were beaten 2-1 away at Manchester City over the weekend in Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge. The Whites have now slipped into the relegation zone.

They are two points from safety with three games left of the season to play. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Previous managerial targets revealed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds ‘pursued’ Arne Slot from Feyenoord and Andoni Iraola from Rayo Vallecano after parting company with Jesse Marsch back in February, as detailed in a report by The Athletic. The Whites identified the European pair as potential managerial candidates as they searched for a new boss. However, they weren’t able to lure either of them to Elland Road and went for Javi Gracia instead.

The former Watford man has now been replaced by Allardyce for the remainder of this campaign as the club looks to avoid relegation to the Championship. They were promoted back in 2020 under Marcelo Bielsa and only survived by the skin of their teeth last year.

Loan pair make play-offs

Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont has helped loan club Carlisle United reach the League Two play-offs. The Northern Ireland international, who is 23-years-old, has made 16 league appearances for the Cumbrians and has chipped in with two goals. They will face Bradford City over two legs now to determine who reaches the final at Wembley and their boss Paul Simpson has said: “I wish I could put my boots on, I wish my knee wasn’t wrecked, brilliant games to be involved in and I want our players to really really go and enjoy it. We know Bradford City are a good side, we know they expect to be up there and we know we’ve got to perform over these two games to get another one.”