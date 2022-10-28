Liverpool star Curtis Jones has issued his verdict on Leeds United ahead of this weekend’s clash at Anfield.

Leeds head to Liverpool looking to upset the odds as they attempt to put a disappointing start in the rear-view mirror. Pressure is building on Jesse March, with Leeds now battling to get out of the relegation zone.

But it gets no easier this weekend, with Liverpool on the agenda. And while the Reds have been below their usual standards this season, they do host an incredible home record across recent years, and Leeds haven’t won at Anfield for more than two decades. Ahead of the clash, Liverpool star Curtis Jones, who only recently returned from injury, has been speaking about what he expects from the Leeds clash.

“I wouldn’t say that we are off to a perfect start, it’s [been] up and down, but we’ve put things right [against Ajax] so it’s now about keeping the same way and building on that,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

”For a team like them, from a personal point of view and my experience of when I’ve played against them, they always give you a very, very tough game – running, challenges, man-marking – so we are expecting that as well. Again, it’s down to us to take it upon ourselves to match them and give more, and hopefully come away with a win to keep our high hopes going and keep challenging.”

Jones spent time on the sidelines with a bone issue, but he is now reaching full fitness, starting the last two outings for the Reds.

“It was [frustrating] of course,” he added. “It was a bone injury and if you get a bone injury it’s always from a bad tackle or something like that but it wasn’t, they [the medical team] said it was from a stress response.

“I don’t know what it was from, [maybe] a bad pitch or an overload of things. So, it was unusual but it’s fine now. I’m back, I’m playing, I’m happy and I’m smiling again, so happy days. Fitness-wise, I wouldn’t say I am 100 per cent yet but I’m definitely almost there.