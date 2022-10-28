Gallery: Predicted Leeds United XI at Liverpool as eight injuries force big changes and recall

Whites boss Jesse Marsch made six changes to his team for last weekend’s home clash against Fulham as Luke Ayling , captain Liam Cooper , Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and the fit-again Pascal Struijk all started. Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford all dropped to the bench whilst Tyler Adams missed out altogether with a calf injury.

Marsch’s side then fell to a 3-2 defeat which marked a fourth loss in succession and a sixth defeat from United’s last eight games which have yielded just two points. The Whites boss then provided a rather brutal injuries update at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, at which he revealed that there were doubts about Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo, Cooper, Adams and Joe Gelhardt for Saturday’s clash at Anfield. Adam Forshaw and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas also remain sidelined whilst there are question marks about Leo Hjelde meaning Marsch has eight injuries to contend with. After Marsch’s updates, this is the Whites XI that we think will step out against the Reds.