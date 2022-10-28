News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Gallery: Predicted Leeds United XI at Liverpool as eight injuries force big changes and recall

An injury-hit Leeds United are heading for Liverpool this weekend – and this is how we think the Whites will line up as part of four changes to the side.

By Lee Sobot
5 minutes ago

Whites boss Jesse Marsch made six changes to his team for last weekend’s home clash against Fulham as Luke Ayling, captain Liam Cooper, Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and the fit-again Pascal Struijk all started. Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford all dropped to the bench whilst Tyler Adams missed out altogether with a calf injury.

Marsch’s side then fell to a 3-2 defeat which marked a fourth loss in succession and a sixth defeat from United’s last eight games which have yielded just two points. The Whites boss then provided a rather brutal injuries update at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, at which he revealed that there were doubts about Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo, Cooper, Adams and Joe Gelhardt for Saturday’s clash at Anfield. Adam Forshaw and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas also remain sidelined whilst there are question marks about Leo Hjelde meaning Marsch has eight injuries to contend with. After Marsch’s updates, this is the Whites XI that we think will step out against the Reds.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

At least he's not injured. Miles clear as United's first choice keeper and the Iceman is all set to continue an amazing run of starting every single Leeds league game since the start of last season. Saturday will be 50 in a row.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. RB - Luke Ayling

Marsch made a big call in preferring Ayling to Rasmus Kristensen at right back against Fulham and it's hard to know what the American will opt for this time around. At the risk of making too many changes, he might keep the right side of defence as it is with one of his natural established leaders in Ayling.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. CB - Robin Koch

Koch has started all 11 of United's league games so far this season and the German international has been ever-present apart from being hooked at half-time at Leicester. All set for another start at the heart of the defence, it's probably just a question of who partners him.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. CB - Diego Llorente

Llorente dropped to the bench for last weekend's Fulham clash but if Cooper doesn't make it then it will be either Llorente or Pascal Struijk alongside Robin Koch at centre-back. Struijk has been decent at left back and whilst Junior Firpo could always return there, Struijk at left back and Llorente at centre-back looks most likely if Cooper misses out.

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
LiverpoolLiam CooperStuart DallasLuke Ayling
Next Page
Page 1 of 3