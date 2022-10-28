Jack Harrison’s bold Leeds United message and ‘surprise’ Liverpool admission

On Saturday, United will travel to Merseyside desperately seeking a tranformation in fortunes after going eight Premier League games without victory.

Since they last claimed a win, at home to Chelsea back in August, the Whites have sunk into the relegation zone and have just nine points on the board after more than a quarter of the season’s fixtures have been played.

In past seasons, the idea of avoiding a fifth successive defeat away at Liverpool may have seemed an insurmountable challenge, but Jurgen Klopp’s eighth-placed Reds have not posed as great a threat so far.

Last time out, the Merseyside club fell to a 1-0 defeat to strugglers Nottingham Forest in a shock result which stunned Premier League fans.

Though he refuses to read into their last game too much, Harrison has hope that United can get something from the game.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Harrison said of the Reds’ loss to Forest.

“You look at the squad and the team they’ve got, I don’t have to say anything really.

“It’s going to be difficult. I think you can expect a difficult game against them regardless of their previous result and we know we have to give everything.

“We know that we can achieve our goal and hopefully get the three points, that’s something we are striving for.

“We know it’s achievable. We’re going to be pushing for as many points as we can and just give it everything.”

After a strong start to the season has given way to a disappointing run of form, Harrison gave his verdict on their recent performances - and highlighted a key area for improvement.

“Really disappointing, it’s been like that for a few games now,” he responded.

“We’ve been playing well and up until the final third it’s been good, we just can’t finish off the last action or get the goals we need.

“So, it’s something we’ve been working hard on, trying to find solutions to finish games off and get the points we’ve been deserving for the last few games.

“It’s so important to stick together as a team and try to stay positive.