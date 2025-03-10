It’s been a tough return to Everton for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison admits he is still some way off top form after scoring a first goal of the season for Everton on Saturday.

Harrison opened the scoring at Molineux as Everton drew 1-1 with Wolves, extending their unbeaten run to eight games in the process. A 24th league appearance of the campaign finally brought a direct contribution for the winger, who had previously recorded no goals and no assists in 23 matches during a difficult second loan spell on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP reported last week that Harrison could make a surprise return to Major League Soccer this summer, with ‘exploratory conversations’ taking place as interest across the Atlantic Ocean emerges. But the 28-year-old is currently focused solely on ending a tough campaign on a more positive note at Goodison Park.

Harrison’s Everton assessment

“It’s been a very frustrating season,” Harrison said. “I’ve been working really hard to try and make my mark and have some good performances, but sometimes you just need a bit of luck, and I feel like I’ve not quite hit the level that I wanted to this season. I’m still a few levels away from the level where I can perform.

“The last few games have definitely been a positive step in the right direction. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been getting recently. I’m trying to take advantage of the time that I’m getting and hopefully I can contribute a lot more.”

Harrison might have taken a few more weeks to get off the mark but an uptick in form since David Moyes’ arrival could improve his chances of a permanent move. Everton have no permanent option included in his loan deal and having flattered to deceive for much of the campaign, it appeared unlikely he would be kept on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s demanding,” Harrison added of his new boss. “He’s got a Scottish side of things, he brings a lot of character. He’s also very approachable and clear with what he wants from his players as well. It’s been great having him in, and he’s a legend at this club as it is. There are a lot of happy faces around the club to see him back.

“He says that if you look at the person on the right and on the left, they have to be confident enough that you will fight for them on the pitch. It’s something that the coach demands from us. And when you spend so much time with these guys, you end up loving each other and fighting for each other.”

Harrison transfer latest

Harrison has also taken on extra work as translator for January signing Carlos Alcaraz, whose recent media duties have been alongside Spanish-speaking interpreter Harrison. That has given the 28-year-old an increased responsibility off-pitch but it remains to be seen if Everton will look to keep him on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees have moved to sign a number of attackers since Harrison’s loan return, with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom, Dwight McNeil and now Alcaraz able to operate across the trio behind a striker. It is unclear if the winger would be able to re-trigger his release clause for a third time if parent club Leeds fail to achieve promotion.

Should Leeds return to the Premier League, then they should be in a strong position financially and therefore not receptive to any kind of cut-price deal. At present, Harrison will return to Elland Road and club chiefs told the YEP last week his future will be discussed once the current campaign is complete.