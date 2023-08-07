Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Desperately' - Daniel Farke shares Leeds United injury hope after Elland Road stretcher scare

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper hobbled from the field of play on Sunday afternoon and was subsequently taken down the tunnel on a stretcher after sustaining an injury whilst scoring the Whites’ goal of the new season.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read

Cooper’s towering 49th minute header reduced the arrears at Elland Road as Leeds went in two goals down at the break last weekend, but his endeavours came at a price.

Immediately upon landing, the Leeds skipper was left clutching his ankle, unable to celebrate with teammates who quickly mobbed the club captain.

Cooper received treatment inside Cardiff City’s penalty area before exiting the field and was replaced by young defender Charlie Cresswell. The Scottish international was unable to head down the tunnel under his own steam and a stretcher was called with the 31-year-old placed aboard.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Liam Cooper of Leeds United picks an injury after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Liam Cooper of Leeds United picks an injury after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Speaking after the eventual 2-2 draw at Elland Road, manager Daniel Farke said: “We have to wait for further assessment.

"So, he rolled his ankle and yeah, we're checking him right now. I hope it's not too bad because we desperately need him, but we have to wait [to see] what the scan says.”

Consequently, Cooper is unlikely to feature in midweek as Leeds host Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup First Round.

Leeds were without a number of players due to injury on Sunday, although some are expected back for the League Cup fixture. Cody Drameh, Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Sam Greenwood and Junior Firpo were all absent for the Bluebirds’ visit, with Drameh possibly in contention this week and Rutter not far off full fitness, either.

