It was fine, then it wasn’t, then it really wasn’t, then it was again, eventually.

Leeds United have developed a reputation for leaving it late in recent seasons. Under the stewardship of new owners, a new manager and a couple of debutants, Elland Road could have reasonably expected something a little different on the opening day. But, that isn’t this football club.

Crysencio Summerville’s fifth goal in white, in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the second half against Cardiff City, was his fourth after the 80th minute.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrates with his teammate Wilfried Gnonto after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

His previous strikes include a late winner versus AFC Bournemouth, a last-gasp winner at Anfield and a stoppage time consolation against Fulham. While Sunday afternoon’s swivelled-finish was merely an equaliser, the Dutchman ensured the narrative surrounding Leeds is not one of doom-and-gloom after their reacquaintance with the Championship.

The first ninety minutes of 2023/24 was always likely to leave supporters with more questions than answers following a short pre-season in which concrete observations were hard to glean, but there will be few who left Elland Road on Sunday evening still to be convinced by Summerville and Willy Gnonto.

Without an out-and-out striker, Daniel Farke named Gnonto his focal point in attack with Summerville in a supporting role on the right flank. While both have been the subject of transfer speculation this summer, the pair’s commitment could hardly be called into question after their first appearances of the season.

Summerville’s goal, and assist for Liam Cooper’s 49th minute header, were the material contributions in Leeds’ fightback from two goals down, while Gnonto’s probing, work-rate and repeated attempts to carve an opening for himself or a teammate did not go unnoticed even if they did go unrewarded.

Leeds’ Dutch youth international created more chances (5) and had more attempts on goal (5) than any other player on the pitch, while Gnonto was one of three United players to successfully complete three dribbles – the joint-highest number in the game.

Manager Daniel Farke acknowledged in his post-match press conference that Leeds’ attack was small in stature, with the absence of Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter to contend with, but to come back from two goals down after 40 minutes demonstrated they were not short of character.

With four weeks of the transfer window still remaining, Leeds will do their level best to keep hold of the diminutive duo in the face of what will undoubtedly now be heightened interest from clubs across Europe, including teams in the Premier League. Their displays against Cardiff could ultimately prove to be a brief dalliance with Championship football if the right bid is received – that is one of several unfortunate realities stemming from relegation.

If Sunday’s performance was a glimpse into what they can achieve with Leeds this season, though, an exciting campaign – from an entertainment perspective, at least – awaits. Elland Road has a rich history of dazzling players, those who can whip the crowd into a frenzy but last season when Summerville and Gnonto both emerged, those instances were far too fleeting, or tarnished by poor defending at the other end.

While the defensive issue needs rectifying on the training pitch, Farke knows if he can retain the attacking talent at his disposal, Leeds will not be short of goals. Cardiff’s second half formation, resembling something of an 8-0-2, indicated just how fearful opposition teams will be visiting Elland Road over the next 45 matchdays, if Leeds’ player retention aspirations can be realised.

Not to be overshadowed by his teammates, 17-year-old Archie Gray was a fellow Man of the Match contender, on his professional debut no less, and appeared more than capable of holding his own, although ‘Player of the Match’ is perhaps a more suitable turn of phrase, given he was until very recently a schoolboy. Against players with vast experience of the Football League and in particular Welsh international centurion Aaron Ramsey, Gray demonstrated an uncanny ability to skip away from trouble or make the correct decision time and time again whilst in possession.

Had Summerville not popped up with the goods during six minutes of time added on, it’s feasible a greater share of the limelight would have been shone on the 17-year-old post-match. His manager, reluctant to overhype the youngster, described him as ‘outstanding’.

Farke named a squad featuring eight players aged 21-or-under on Sunday, four of whom were teenagers. Youth may be central to Leeds’ post-relegation reset but it will not be the answer to all of their problems, proven by the half-time substitution of Leo Hjelde for Sam Byram.

The 29-year-old who spent pre-season with Leeds while still a free agent, signed terms with his boyhood club for a second time earlier in the week but immediately made a difference at left-back as opposed to the Norwegian youngster ten years his junior.

The kids are alright, but they won’t carry Leeds over the line, which is precisely why Farke has called for reinforcements in ‘all other areas’. United’s new-look board of directors were all in attendance on Sunday, as well as selected star-name minority investors. The German needs Messrs Marathe, Lowy, Cline-Thomas and Kinnear to heed his call, just as Summerville did in stoppage time.