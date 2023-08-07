Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Leeds United star Tyler Adams this week, according to reports.

Leeds have lost plenty of their Premier League-calibre players already this summer, albeit the majority of them have left on loan deals. Though, up until now, they have managed to keep hold of last summer’s signing Adams up until now. The USMNT star impressed during his first season with the Whites, but he has not been lured away just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bad news for Leeds is that we still have weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, and interest in Adams is ramping up.

That is especially the case because of the presence of a £20million release clause that came into effect because of Leeds’ relegation to the Championship. Such a clause is not uncommon when teams who are at risk of enduring a relegation battle sign more high profile players, and Adams falls into that category.

The US star has been out since last season with an injury, and that saw him miss Leeds’ Championship opener with Cardiff City. Though, he is close to returning, with Daniel Farke confirming recently: “Tyler isn’t too far from returning to training. Hopefully, Tyler can return earlier. He was out for such a long time and he needs training.”

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic, Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Adams this week as they continue their struggle to land a new central midfielder. Brighton star Moises Caicedo is said to be the primary target, but the Blues recently had a bid worth £80million rejected.