Under pressure Championship boss admits to ownership chat ahead of Leeds United clash

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth says he has the backing of the ‘powers that be’ at Loftus Road as they head to Leeds United without a win in four games.

The London club are in the bottom three having won just two of their opening nine Championship games and have picked up just two points from the last 12 on offer.

They were beaten 3-1 by Coventry City in their most recent outing but Ainsworth insists he was always expecting some tough moments before the campaign got underway.

“Of course we knew we were going to have a tough season, we started quite well and had a couple of good away wins. We knew this season would be a tough one,” he said ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

“Surprise, surprise people are panicking and looking where we are at but there is a long way to go. We definitely have enough to get some good results and climb the table and I want to do that, starting at Leeds.

“I spoke with the powers that be and they are behind us, but they obviously want results and want the team to do well. We have got some good characters, and I want more offensive work and more bodies committed forward so we can score more goals. I want us to look threatening and that is something we are working on.”

He added: “We have been in worse positions than this, I have been in worse positions than this in my career. We will give our all, I want to be more threatening going forward. We have got to get solid at the back again. We all know what we can achieve. This is football, anyone can beat anyone on their day and let’s hope it’s our day.”