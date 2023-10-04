Leeds United v QPR injury news with 5 ruled out for Elland Road meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have no fresh injuries to contend with ahead of their Championship meeting with QPR at Elland Road but will remain without four first-team players.

Junior Firpo, Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto and Stuart Dallas are all poised to be sidelined for the fixture as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Firpo is out with a hip problem while Spence is expected to be out until November with a knee injury. Gnonto has recently undergone surgery on an ankle ligament while Dallas is continuing his recovery from a fractured femur.

Speaking about his squad’s injuries, Whites boss Daniel Farke said: “Willy and Djed everything is on track, recovering nicely but won’t rejoin before the international break,” said Farke.

“Firpo will also just be back in team training on the other side of the international break. Stuart Dallas has joined us in team training already, but in the last days he had to return to individual training so he’ll be back again in the next few days. There was a little set-back in training and for that he had to return to individual rehab but in one or two days he will return to team training.

“It’s good that he’s that close, it’s always good when he’s back on the training pitch. It’ll last a few weeks before he’s a topic for selection. A few little knocks [from Southampton] but no new injuries. All of them are available.”

Meanwhile, QPR defender Morgan Fox is poised to miss out on Wednesday after picking up a knee injury against Coventry City last weekend. The defender was forced off after just five minutes in Saturday’s loss and QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth admits the player is unlikely to be available against Leeds.

He said: “He limped off in quite a bad way, he has jarred his knee. We will look at that and make a decision on Morgan but what that does is open the door for other people, which is great timing.

“We have got some good options if Morgan is unavailable and we will go from there. I was gutted to see him come off as he played a big factor in the game. We need to make sure we look after Morgan and get him back as quick as we can.”