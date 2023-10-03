Leeds United’s Elland Road may not be the biggest stadium in British football but it certainly boasts one of the best atmospheres in the domestic game.

Leeds fans have back-to-back home fixtures to look forward to as they face QPR on Wednesday night before Bristol City are the visitors to West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon in the final game before the international break.

Whites supporters have earned plenty of praise from opposition managers and players over the years for the atmosphere they produce at Elland Road. With that in mind, we have looked at how the club’s average home attendances this season compare to every Championship, Premier League and Scottish Premiership club.