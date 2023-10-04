Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have a swift chance to bounce back from their 3-1 loss at Southampton as they welcome QPR to Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side sit in the bottom three after nine games, having won just twice while drawing two fixtures and losing the other five. Both of their wins this term have come away from home, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites enjoyed some strong form for most of September after winning twice and drawing twice while keeping four-straight clean sheets. However, a loss at Southampton knocked their momentum as they look to get back on track with consecutive home games against QPR and Bristol City awaiting before the international break.

Ahead of the game we have rounded up the latest news surrounding the club, as they look for the win that could take them back into the top six.

Firpo return date revealed

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has revealed Junior Firpo will return to training after the international break as the former Barcelona man closes in on a return.

Firpo injured his knee in the summer but then sustained a hip problem which has delayed his return. Farke said in his pre-QPR press conference: “Firpo will also just be back in team training on the other side of the international break.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has, in his first few months at Leeds, eased players back into action carefully, with a return to team training not immediately leading to a return to first-team action but there is a strong chance Firpo will be available for selection later this month.

Monk linked with surprise management return

Former Leeds manager Garry Monk is being linked with a surprise return to management with reports in Italy claiming ex-Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering making a managerial change at Sampdoria.

Andrea Pirlo is under pressure in the Sampdoria hotseat despite only being appointed in the summer. He has won just one of his eight games in charge and Sampdoria website SampNews24 has reported a shortlist of replacements is being drawn up with Monk said to be a surprise contender.