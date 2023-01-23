Should dominoes fall elsewhere then the Whites might find a target falling into their lap as availability and price brackets shift, but as it stands there's no huge expectation of a major signing.

Here's the latest from Elland Road on some of the moving parts yet to click into place.

Will Leeds sign a midfielder?

Probably not, at this stage. Azzedine Ounahi has been looked at, seriously, but the steep price increase between what the Whites were quoted in the summer and what it might take to get him now is making his arrival more and more unlikely. Once an £8m to £12m player, his World Cup exploits have more than doubled his price tag and Leeds, who have just broken their transfer record to bring in Georginio Rutter, aren't convinced that £25m is a fair and reasonable amount for the Morocco international.

There have been other targets, one of whom they sought to bring in on loan until his club made clear only an eye-watering sum and a permanent deal were acceptable, and that interest will be left to lie until such a time as something changes. Should clubs elsewhere end up doing business and need to move on a Leeds target, they could make it a hat-trick of senior January additions.

Will they sign anyone?

Diogo Monteiro should get his big move to Elland Road from Servette after he turns 18 on January 28. The Portuguese youth international has today posted an image on his social media account that suggests he's taking a flight and with Leeds confident of getting Monteiro in the door this month, it would be no surprise if he was already Yorkshire-bound to become the newest arrival. He’ll join up with the Under 21s initially.

PRICE RISE - Azzedine Ounahi of Angers and Morocco has more than doubled in price, with Leeds United not currently seeing eye-to-eye with his club and their valuation. Pic: Getty

All that can be said definitively at this point is that he's going. Angus Kinnear confirmed in his Sunday programme notes that there would be loans out and used Harry Kane's story as the example Leeds want to follow.

Gelhardt was always likely to head off to get gametime elsewhere if Leeds signed a striker in January and so Georginio Rutter's arrival triggered that consequence. And although Swansea started out as favourites to sign him, given their style of football and Russell Martin's standing, Wigan Athletic then emerged as a likely destination.

It appeared last week as if the Latics had all-but sealed a homecoming for their academy graduate, only for Gelhardt to remain involved at Leeds. Wigan's chances of landing him remain high, particularly as they are offering a significant financial package to make it happen, but Sunderland could yet pip them to the 20-year-old's services.

The Black Cats sit ninth in the Championship table and a play-off finish is not beyond them, which might appeal to both Leeds and Gelhardt. His best mate at Thorp Arch is, of course, ex-Sunderland academy player and Sunderland fan Sam Greenwood.

If he heads 'home' to bottom side Wigan then he'll be parachuting into a relegation dog fight but he will be surrounded by familiar faces. It's down to Wigan or Sunderland now.

What about Charlie Cresswell?

There's nothing imminent right now but as transfer windows enter their final weeks things can move very quickly. Leeds could have got him out of Millwall in the first week of January without paying a penalty, but at that stage there was no final decision taken by the club or indeed Cresswell's camp, on what to do, so he stayed put. He could still be on the move, there has been interest from Championship clubs in a permanent move and Leeds would give it some thought.

And Cody Drameh?

His lack of involvement in the Cardiff City FA Cup replay was probably the writing on the wall, even if Drameh is being told that Leeds want him around and like him as a player. The club have been happy with his attitude and he remains a good option should something happen to Luke Ayling or current back-up right-back Rasmus Kristensen. Drameh isn't likely to accept the gametime that being a third-string choice will bring and there are enough clubs interested in a loan to make something happen late on if he so chooses. At this stage it doesn't seem as if a permanent move away will happen until the summer but, as ever, things can change.

Will Chris Armas join the staff?

The former Manchester United assistant is expected to join Jesse Marsch's staff. That could happen this week. Leeds have, over the course of the season, been monitoring Marsch's staff in terms of numbers and experience and considered adding, but the departure of Mark Jackson has necessitated a replacement, at the very least.

Any other business?

