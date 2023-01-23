The former Manchester City boss and Premier League title winner is currently the Italian national team head coach and has taken a shine to Gnonto, providing him with several senior international opportunities despite his young years. Gnonto impressed during a camp at Coverciano – Italy’s training base – last summer, earning his first call-up and subsequently making his debut for Gli Azzurri.

In a new interview with Italy’s largest daily sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the Leeds teenager discusses Mancini’s wise words, which he says influenced the decision to join Jesse Marsch’s side.

"We've never talked about Leeds with Mancini, but his talk about young players and the fact that they have to play at a high level to compete and improve greatly influenced my choice,” Gnonto said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford FC at Elland Road on January 22, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I don't think it's obligatory for a young person to go abroad. You have to play, this is the most important thing: if this possibility doesn't exist in Italy, I don't think we should be afraid to try elsewhere,” the 19-year-old added, pondering his decision to depart Internazionale’s revered academy at the age of 16, in pursuit of senior minutes with Swiss side FC Zurich.

"The Premier League is one of the best leagues in Europe, if not the best,” Gnonto says. “All the teams play openly and there is a very high intensity. It's a huge challenge for me, because I have the opportunity to compete every week with some of the strongest players. I thought Leeds' ambition matched mine and that this was the best club to continue to grow. We play very fast and attacking football and my characteristics match perfectly.”

Gnonto has been commended by head coach Marsch on several occasions for his desire to learn, as well as his intuitiveness and engagement in team meetings, unlike other fledgling members of the squad.

“I don't think It’s a secret. I'm a boy who really likes football, so both on and off the pitch I always try to inform myself and learn as much as possible,” Gnonto adds. “Despite my age, I have had different and important experiences and I have learned a lot from each one.”

The teenager has already wooed Elland Road’s spectators with a handful of goals – including a spectacular scissor-kick against Cardiff City – and vital contributions during his short spell in English football so far. He is currently one of Leeds’ most exciting players, which has drawn praise from those on the terraces.