Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest news surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United look set for a busy month of transfer activity as Daniel Farke works to strengthen for another Championship promotion push. The German looks set to lose Crysencio Summerville to West Ham but will hope extensive early-summer scouting of wingers will help the club in finding an adequate replacement. Central midfield and full-back are also thought to remain areas of interest at Elland Road between now and August 30.

Automatic promotion will be the goal once again at Leeds but achieving it will not be easy, with a host of Championship clubs hard at work this summer in the hope of claiming a top-two spot or a place in the play-offs. There is just over one week until the 2024/25 season gets underway with plenty still to do, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories from across the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swap deal talks

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol City and Burnley are thought to be in talks over an ambitious swap deal involving three players. Bristol Live reports that discussions are underway over a potential deal that would see Tommy Conway move from Bristol to Burnley, with Clarets pair Scott Twine and Luke McNally heading the other way. Conway is thought to have been the subject of an initial £5million bid from Middlesbrough earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old has attracted plenty of Championship interest after scoring 10 goals in 39 league games last season, with the striker entering the final 12 months of his contract and showing no willingness to sign a fresh deal. But the Robins could use his impending exit to their advantage, with Burnley expressing interest and floating the idea of sending long-term target Twine the other way, alongside centre-back McNally.

Whittaker price-tag

Plymouth Argyle have reportedly knocked back a second offer from Rangers for promising young winger Morgan Whittaker. Football Scotland does not detail the value of those two bids but claims the Pilgrims are holding out for closer to £10m for the 23-year-old, who registered 19 goals and eight assists in 46 Championship appearances last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittaker has attracted interest from top-flight clubs in England and Scotland after an outstanding individual campaign at Home Park, but new manager Wayne Rooney recently highlighted the club’s firm stance. “We value Morgan very highly,” he said. “Anything other than a crazy bid, we won't be entertaining. Ultimately, I want Morgan to stay at the football club because he's a very good player and he's the player who can make a difference."

Szmodics latest

Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town are still in discussions over the potential transfer of Sammie Szmodics. The Lancashire Telegraph reports that talks have been ongoing for the past 10 days, although an agreement is yet to be reached.

Szmodics, who won the Championship’s Golden Boot last season with 27 goals, is expected to join a Premier League club after making clear his desire to step up earlier this summer. The 28-year-old was briefly linked with a move to Leeds but the YEP understands he is not on the main list of targets at Elland Road.