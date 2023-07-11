Leeds United could look to the free agent market this summer with a number of players released by Premier League clubs yet to agree a new deal elsewhere

Summer transfer business is well underway across English football and while the focus at Leeds United has been on outgoings so far, arrivals are expected before the Whites kick off their 2023-24 Championship campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road on August 6 in their first game of the Championship campaign.

Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have both moved to Germany on loan while Tyler Roberts has signed for league rivals Birmingham City.

A number of players released by top-flight clubs have yet to make their next move, and it is an area Leeds could seek to explore as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Some of these players will have wage demands out of United’s price range but others could prove a shrewd addition ahead of Daniel Farke’s first full campaign in charge.

1 . Wilfried Zaha Released by: Crystal Palace Photo Sales

2 . Lucas Moura Released by: Tottenham Hotspur Photo Sales

3 . Diego Costa Released by: Wolves Photo Sales

4 . Tariqe Fosu-Henry Released by: Brentford Photo Sales