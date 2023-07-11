Leeds United are already putting the yards in at Thorp Arch and beyond as they prepare for the new season. The Whites are just a week or so into life under Daniel Farke and they are already preparing for their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Leeds face Manchester United in Norway on Wednesday as they look to build match fitness ahead of the new campaign. Farke will be hoping to get an early glimpse of what different players can offer as he looks to put his own stamp on his new squad. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Manning blow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds look to have missed out on reported target Ryan Manning. Manning is a man in demand this summer after allowing his Swansea City contract to run down, and the Whites were being tipped to make a move for the left-back, given Junior Firpo is likely to move on this summer.

But in a fresh transfer blow, it looks like Leeds have missed out on Manning, with GiveMeSport reporting that he has rocked up at Southampton for a medical. It seems Leeds will have to look elsewhere to fill their potential left-back void this summer.

New Leeds kit

The Whites have finally released their new home kit for the 2023/24 campaign, which sees a return to the classic white, blue and yellow colour scheme of days gone by.

Manufactured by Adidas, Leeds’ new home strip features stripes on the shoulders, as well as down the sides of the shorts, while a yellow and blue trim can also be seen on the predominantly white socks. New primary shirt sponsor BOXT is on the front of the shirt, while fellow local business AMT Auto will be on the reverse and Flamingo Land’s logo on the sleeve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official press release reveals further details including a bespoke pattern woven into the shirt’s fabric: “The origins and history of our football club are beautifully represented in our new home kit. It pays homage to the club’s historic use of the peacock, with a custom pattern debossed throughout the fabric, and a peacock on the back neck.

For the fourth consecutive campaign, Adidas are producing the club’s kits. Image: Leeds United

“The peacock holds a special place in Leeds United and Elland Road history, with the peacock badge being worn in the early 1980’s, a time when the club was affectionately known as the Peacocks.”

Gnonto ‘close’ to exit

Willy Gnonto is edging towards the Leeds exit to join last season’s Premier League rivals Everton, according to a report from Italy. The 19-year-old has been one of a handful of players linked with a move away from Elland Road following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship. He has already had a busy summer after representing Italy in the Nations League and Italy Under-21s in the UEFA Euro Under-21s Championship.