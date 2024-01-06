Watch our first Inside Elland Road podcast of the year ahead of Leeds United's trip to Peterborough in the FA Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Happy New Year and welcome to the first Inside Elland Road podcast of the year as Leeds United prepare to take on Peterborough in the FA Cup.

While Premier League promotion remains the aim, a domestic cup excursion against lower-league opposition offers Daniel Farke the chance to freshen up his side. It could also be the start of Leeds’ first quest for silverware since 1992 when Howard Wilkinson lifted the final Division One title.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites have only won the FA Cup once in their history - the 1972 edition - when they overcame Arsenal at the old Wembley. Adding another trophy to the cabinet would ensure legendary status for Farke regardless of how Leeds fare in the promotion race.

On the transfer front, the January window has proven quiet so far but Farke has three-and-a-half weeks remaining to bolster his squad for the play-off run-in. There has, however, been talk of Luke Ayling ending his eight-year association with the club amid links to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Yorkshire Evening Post writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue chew the fat on all things Leeds United ahead of a third-round trip to London Road. To access a link to the podcast click HERE.