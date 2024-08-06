Portsmouth face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Portsmouth winger Josh Murphy is a major doubt for Saturday’s Championship opener against Leeds United after a knock picked up over the weekend proved to be more serious than first thought.

Murphy was forced off during the first-half of Portsmouth’s final pre-season friendly on Saturday, a 2-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic, after a heavy challenge left him on the floor and holding his ankle. The 29-year-old looked to have suffered a simple knock and head coach John Mousinho played down fears of a more serious problem shortly after full-time.

But the issue seems to have worsened over the weekend and scans have provided more clarity. Portsmouth head to Elland Road in just four days and could be without their marquee summer signing, with Mousinho admitting the winger was ‘touch and go’.

“Josh has had a scan today,” Mousinho told BBC Solent’s fans’ forum. “His ankle swelled up pretty much straight away. When we saw the challenge and there was a bit of contact on the ankle, we didn’t think it was too serious.

“But he’ll probably be touch and go for the weekend - which is a bit of a blow because I think Josh has probably been the outstanding player so far in pre-season. But it’s something we’re not too concerned about and hopefully we’ll have him back quickly.”

Murphy joined Pompey this summer after sealing Oxford United’s promotion from League One with a brace in the 2-0 play-off final win over Bolton Wanderers. The experienced winger was in electric form towards the end of that campaign and looked to have continued that with his new club, netting twice in four pre-season outings.

His absence would be another major early blow for the newly-promoted side, who return to the Championship for the first time in 11 years with Saturday’s trip to promotion-chasing Leeds. Mousinho has also seen Tom McIntyre and Jacob Farrell pick up injuries in recent weeks, with both unavailable going into the weekend.

Meanwhile, star striker and last season’s top-scorer Colby Bishop looks set to miss a large portion of the campaign after pre-season medical checks flagged a heart issue. The 27-year-old requires immediate surgery and will certainly miss his side’s Elland Road trip.

Leeds don’t look to have any major issues going into the weekend, with Patrick Bamford and Dan James both coming off the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Valencia, having both missed parts of pre-season beforehand. £5million summer signing Jayden Bogle was on the end of a feisty challenge from the Spanish side and eventually came off, but Daniel Farke was quick to allay fears of serious injury, with hope the 23-year-old will be fit and ready in good time.

“I was really concerned about Jayden, we are still a bit thin at full-back,” Farke told the YEP. “It was a dead leg, not capable to stay on but it's normal after a few days it's gone. I'm not too concerned that he'll be not available for next week, I'm cautiously optimistic.”