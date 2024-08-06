Leeds United remain in the race for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi but seem to have fallen behind.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is seriously heating up and recent reports claim two of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have made their moves.

Rak-Sakyi has been linked with a loan move away from Palace all summer, with a host of Championship clubs hoping to take the 21-year-old on board and his parent club open to a temporary exit. Among them are Leeds, who are thought to have expressed an interest in recent weeks, but also the likes of Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Burnley and Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace are expected to make their decision by the end of this week and so interested parties look set to put their proposals forward, and journalist Alan Nixon now reports on the two teams in pole position. QPR are thought to have come forward and matched Palace’s demand of a loan fee, while also offering to cover Rak-Sakyi’s wages in full.

But Sheffield United have gone even further, reportedly offering to improve on the winger’s current wage packet at Selhurst Park - although it is unclear whether they are open to paying a loan fee. Rak-Sakyi’s preference is thought to centre around staying in London but Chris Wilder’s Blades have really stepped up their pursuit of the former Charlton Athletic loanee.

The race for Rak-Sakyi remains very open, with Hull and newly-relegated Burnley joining Leeds and the aforementioned pair in exploring a move. And developments will likely come thick and fast as Palace weigh up what’s on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Leeds remain interested in Rak-Sakyi, Nixon adds that they ‘may come in’ with an offer if they miss out on Jonathan Rowe. Norwich City winger Rowe emerged as a target earlier this week and a £7million bid is thought to be ready to go. While that is expected to fall short of the Canaries’ valuation, interest is serious and unlikely to end upon an opening rejection.

A key factor in Palace’s decision, and one which could negatively affect Leeds, will be assurances over game-time with Rak-Sakyi on the fringes of first-team action at Selhurst Park last season and in need of regular football. Premier League clubs often seek such guarantees when dropping a young player into the Championship but history shows it is an avenue Leeds will not explore.

Daniel Farke can boast a wealth of talent in his squad already and has shown a loyalty to those already involved, with new arrivals having to earn their place rather than being given it. Despite the £25m-plus sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, there is still great depth in attack with Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson all feasibly able to play out wide.

Leeds are expected to add to that group but look to be leaning more towards Rowe, with no need to guarantee minutes and also the security of a permanent arrival preferred as things stand. But Farke admitted recently that resources are ‘limited’ and so the loan market could also provide quality without the financial blow.