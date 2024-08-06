Leicester City and Australia defender Harry Souttar is reportedly set to join Leeds United's Championship rivals Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old centre-half was supposedly a target for Leeds during the recent January transfer window, although the Whites did not end up making a move for the 6ft 7in enforcer.

Souttar is now expected to join up with Chris Wilder's Blades at Bramall Lane, according to Football Insider, after reports of a medical and an agreement over a deal between the Foxes and the Sheffield club.

The Blades lost Jayden Bogle to Leeds earlier in the window, whilst adding highly-rated EFL trio Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare and Harrison Burrows to their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

They begin the season on Friday evening away to Preston North End and are currently due to visit Elland Road on October 18 in what will be the two sides' first meeting since April 2021 when Leeds ran out 2-1 winners over their Yorkshire rivals in the Premier League.

Leeds are currently bookmakers favourites to be promoted as champions at 7/2, while Sheffield United are priced at 16/1, joint-fifth favourites alongside Coventry. Luton Town, Burnley and Middlesbrough are all slightly shorter odds than Wilder's Blades.