Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says his initial injury concerns over new signing Jayden Bogle have been allayed after a bruising friendly win over Valencia.

Bogle’s first taste of Elland Road ended prematurely in the second half after struggling to run off a heavy, late challenge. The right-back, signed from Sheffield United for £5m this summer, limped off and was replaced by Sam Byram, giving Farke worries over that position and Leeds’ depth. The Whites are in the market for another full-back with just three senior players considered naturals in the role in the current squad.

But Farke says the post-game news gives him cautious optimism. “I was really concerned about Jayden, we are still a bit thin at full-back,” said Farke after the 2-1 win that ended Leeds’ pre-season. “It was a dead leg, not capable to stay on but it's normal after a few days it's gone. I'm not too concerned that he'll be not available for next week, I'm cautiously optimistic.”

Leeds welcomed back both Patrick Bamford and Daniel James to the matchday squad, with the latter able to start on the wing and the former coming on late in the second half. There was no Crysencio Summerville, who is due to complete a move to West Ham United, and 15-year-old Harry Gray was also missing. The teen was involved in Farke’s first team preparations for the upcoming Championship season and travelled to Germany with the seniors to take part in the training camp and one of the two friendlies. A back issue has arisen that will keep Gray out but not for the length of time initially feared says Farke.

“With Harry he's got some back problems, due to his age and his growing, you have to be a bit careful,” said the manager. “We had him there in Germany, still felt the pain, has felt it over the last weeks and there was an assessment and a little problem. Nothing major. He was devastated as a young lad in the first days but we gave him many hugs. First time involved at this young age you want to shine and be involved. We've managed his load carefully even before, we wanted to give him the first smell of first team football and you could see him adapt to this level, I think it was beneficial. The next couple of months we'll be careful and not take any risks. We have top medical staff around Thorp Arch and will continue to be involved in the youth teams. It’s not possible at such a young age to be involved in every Championship game. It was good for him to have a first taste. Little setback but it's not as strange or difficult as expected. We expect him to be back in just a few weeks.”