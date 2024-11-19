Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as the return of Championship football edges closer.

The November international break is all but over regarding Leeds United and focus can now fully turn to Sunday’s Championship clash at Swansea City. Only a smattering of Whites stars are set to play later this evening before returning to Thorp Arch tomorrow, with plenty of time to rest and recover before setting off down to south Wales.

Victory over QPR before the break saw Leeds close in on league leaders Sunderland and victory at Swansea could pull Farke’s side into the automatic promotion places, if one of Sunderland or Sheffield United lose at Millwall or Coventry City respectively. And ahead of that much-anticipated return to action, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Gray stance

Archie Gray has been fleetingly linked with a sensational return to Leeds in January but the chances of a loan move happening look slim. Football.London report that Tottenham Hotspur are ‘very unlikely’ to sanction any kind of move for Gray, given his versatility and the fact Ange Postecoglou’s squad is looking stretched.

Gray’s incredible breakout campaign at Leeds earned him a £40million summer move to Tottenham but the kind of regular football he enjoyed in West Yorkshire has not been replicated down south. The 18-year-old has just 46 minutes of Premier League football - spread over five substitute appearances - to his name and has rarely been deployed in his preferred central midfield role.

Some reports claimed a six-month loan return to Leeds was being weighed up but cold water has since been poured on that speculation, with Gray keen to fight for more regular football at Tottenham. And it seems the north London club are equally keen for their summer signing to stay.

Coventry Lampard talks

Leeds might be hoping one of their old foes can do them a favour this weekend if Coventry appoint Frank Lampard before they host Sheffield United on Saturday. Sky Sports report Lampard is now in ‘advanced talks’ to succeed Mark Robins at the CBS Arena, having first emerged as a candidate last week.

Coventry made the surprise decision to sack Robins earlier this month, with the one-time play-off hopefuls languishing in 17th at the time of that decision. Sky Blues owner Doug King confirmed last week that Lampard was among those being considered and after talks with Ruud van Nistelrooy reportedly broke down, the former Chelsea midfielder looks set to return to management.

Lampard has been out of work since his ill-fated interim spell at Chelsea came to an end in May 2023, with the 46-year-old previously taking charge of Everton and Derby County. No agreement has been reached yet but Coventry will hope to have a new manager by the time Sheffield United come to visit on Saturday lunchtime.