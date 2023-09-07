Leeds United loanee Joe Rodon will see some of his old Tottenham Hotspur teammates during the international break

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is excited for a reunion with Leeds United loanee and his ‘closest friend’ Joe Rodon as Wales host South Korea in an international friendly in Cardiff.

Rodon joined the Whites on a season-long loan from Spurs in August and has been included in Rob Page’s latest Wales squad for Thursday’s friendly with South Korea at the Cardiff City Stadium and Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia.

Ahead of the game, Son - who was appointed Tottenham captain following Harry Kane’s summer move to Bayern Munich - was reminded he would come up against current teammates Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson but was quick to point out: “Don’t forget Joe Rodon as well - my closest friend.”

Rodon joined Spurs in 2020 and made friends with Welsh teammates Davies and Gareth Bale. However, speaking in 2021, the Leeds loanee revealed his close relationship with Son.

“I’ve got close with Sonny, he’s a great guy,” he told the Tottenham website in April 2021.

“It’s a special thing [how football brings people together]. You get all these players coming in from different cultures and it’s a great mix in the changing room. It’s a great group and I’m proud to be part of it.

“The lads have been brilliant with me from the moment I walked through the doors. They’ve been a very welcoming group, and I had Gareth (Bale) and Ben (Davies) here as well to help me settle in. Gareth’s been like a big brother to me.

“I’m laughing now just thinking about him [Son]. I can’t describe him. He’s a great guy and a great character to have in the dressing room. Of course, he’s a great player as well, the stats don’t lie, we all know what he’s producing and he’s getting better and better, a top, top player.”