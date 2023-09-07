Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United squad numbers confirmed as Anthony replaces £23m man and Gruev picks goal machine shirt

Leeds United have confirmed their shirt numbers for 2023/24 following the closure of the summer transfer window.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST

Nine players in total joined Leeds this summer, ranging from goalkeepers to centre-forwards, all of whom in need of squad numbers for the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds added a number of late arrivals to Daniel Farke’s group, including Djed Spence, Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony during the final week of the window.

While Kamara and Spence made their debuts off the bench versus Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Leeds fans are yet to cast their eyes upon new boys Gruev and Anthony in a white shirt.

When they do take to the field after the international break, these are the numbers that will don the reverse of their United jerseys.

Ampadu has worn the number four shirt on seven occasions already for Leeds having joined earlier this summer. He follows in the footsteps of some famous names at Elland Road. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

1. No. 4: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu has worn the number four shirt on seven occasions already for Leeds having joined earlier this summer. He follows in the footsteps of some famous names at Elland Road. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros

Leeds' new number seven is none other than £12m summer signing Joel Piroe who found the net on his debut against Ipswich Town last month. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

2. No. 7: Joel Piroe

Leeds' new number seven is none other than £12m summer signing Joel Piroe who found the net on his debut against Ipswich Town last month. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe) Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds' new recruit from north of the border Glen Kamara replaces Marc Roca as the Whites' No. 8. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

3. No. 8: Glen Kamara

Leeds' new recruit from north of the border Glen Kamara replaces Marc Roca as the Whites' No. 8. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe) Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Anthony swaps his number 32 jersey on the south coast for Tyler Adams' old shirt at Elland Road. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

4. No. 12: Jaidon Anthony

Anthony swaps his number 32 jersey on the south coast for Tyler Adams' old shirt at Elland Road. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt

