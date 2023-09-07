Leeds United have confirmed their shirt numbers for 2023/24 following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Nine players in total joined Leeds this summer, ranging from goalkeepers to centre-forwards, all of whom in need of squad numbers for the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds added a number of late arrivals to Daniel Farke’s group, including Djed Spence, Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony during the final week of the window.

While Kamara and Spence made their debuts off the bench versus Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Leeds fans are yet to cast their eyes upon new boys Gruev and Anthony in a white shirt.

When they do take to the field after the international break, these are the numbers that will don the reverse of their United jerseys.

1 . No. 4: Ethan Ampadu Ampadu has worn the number four shirt on seven occasions already for Leeds having joined earlier this summer. He follows in the footsteps of some famous names at Elland Road. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros Photo Sales

2 . No. 7: Joel Piroe Leeds' new number seven is none other than £12m summer signing Joel Piroe who found the net on his debut against Ipswich Town last month. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe) Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . No. 8: Glen Kamara Leeds' new recruit from north of the border Glen Kamara replaces Marc Roca as the Whites' No. 8. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe) Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales