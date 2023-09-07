All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the international break rumbles on.

Leeds United will be hard at work during the international break as they look to turn draws into wins.

Some of the Whites are currently away on international break, but the rest will be hard at work as Daniel Farke looks to fully install his style of play now that his squad is locked in place. Leeds have only won once so far, drawing three times and losing the other, but their start to the season has been disruptive due to the large number of incomings and exits.

Fortunately, the window has now closed, and as the Whites prepare to hit the ground running after the break, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours.

Rowett confirms blow

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed that key star Shaun Hutchinson will miss the Leeds clash after the break.

“It looks like he is probably going to miss two to three games,” he told London News Online “And then we’ll see where we are at from there. He might be back a little bit quicker or longer – it is difficult to pinpoint exactly. He is not going to be fit for the Leeds United game, put it that way.

“We’re hoping it is not too serious and it’s only going to keep him out for a few games.”

Spence claim

Journalist Dean Jones is backing Djed Spence to nab Luke Ayling’s starting spot in Farke’s XI after the break.

“I feel like Leeds are finding it hard, at the moment, what to expect from the team. You see people like Ayling getting quite a bit of stick, which seems harsh based on everything he’s done for Leeds,” Jones told Give Me Sport.