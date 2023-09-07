Leeds United stars pay 'heart-warming' visit to children's charity as new partnership announced

A star-studded visit from some of Leeds United's top players was a moment of "pure excitement and joy" for disadvantaged children in the city.

Georginio Rutter, Jamie Shackleton, Rebekah Bass and Paige Williams were all on the recent trip to Lineham Farm, in Eccup, where Leeds Children's Charity has its base.

The special visit came as the club announced its partnership with the charity for the 2023/24 season.

It offers local kids the chance to take a break from their difficult and sometimes abusive home lives.

As its official partner, the club will work closely with Leeds Children's Charity to promote awareness of the work that is being done to give kids new and unforgettable experiences.

The recent visit saw players joining children on activities like orienteering, archery, singing and pizza-making. It also gave the footballers the chance to experience first-hand the sense of fun and adventure that exists at Lineham Farm.

They enjoyed taking lots of photos with the children and signing plenty of autographs.

Chair of Trustees at Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm, Ian Hargreaves, said: “The team and I are all absolutely delighted about the partnership with Leeds United.

"Our dedication to providing invaluable experiences for the most disadvantaged children in our city aligns perfectly with the club’s commitment to making a positive impact.

“At the recent launch event at Lineham Farm, the pure excitement and joy we saw from the children as they spent time with Jamie, Georgi, Rebekah, and Paige was truly heart-warming. These moments will stay with them forever, and we aim to recreate moments like this for as many children as possible.

“Longer term we simply hope that the supporters of Leeds United, from fans up to corporate sponsors, all become supporters of Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm too, and that the exposure we receive and the support that generates allows us to have bigger and better facilities to provide even more opportunities for the children in Leeds who are in the greatest need to experience them.”

Angus Kinnear, CEO at Leeds United Football Club, added: “We are really pleased to announce this new charity partnership and we look forward to working with everyone at Leeds Children’s Charity throughout the season.

“It is always really important to us as a club to show our support for local charities, and the work being done by Leeds Children’s Charity in working with some of the most disadvantaged children in our community is really special.

"Hopefully we can help to provide even more opportunities and experiences for these children and raise awareness around the truly fantastic work they are doing, along with their plans for the future to help even more children.”