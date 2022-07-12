New signings Brendan Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra are already considered amongst the MVPs at Elland Road.

It’s been an incredibly active transfer window for Leeds United so far as the 2022/3 Premier League season approaches.

The 25-year old is considered the MVP at Elland Road by many, especially following the departure of Phillips, and the job for Jesse Marsch and his staff is to reinvest the funds into new signings.

They’ve already brought in Tyler Adams, Brendan Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra for significant fees as well as Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi.

According to football statistics site Transfermarkt, many of those new faces are already considered as the club’s most valuable players - based on their current market value.

Th figures also suggest that Leeds are set to get significantly over Raphinha’s current market value if he completes his move to the Spanish giants - based on the fees being quoted.

So, who are the most valuable players in the current Leeds United squad and what is their cash worth in the current market?

Here are the top 10 Leeds United players ranked by market value, using figures from Tranfermarkt:

1. Raphinha £40.5m

2. Brenden Aaronson £22.5m

3. Luis Sinisterra £22.5m

4. Illan Meslier £18m