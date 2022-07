City unveiled their summer recruits including Erling Haaland to the club's fans at the Etihad on Sunday but Phillips was missing due to being unwell.

Writing on his social media pages, Phillips said: "Really gutted that I wasn’t feeling well enough to make the Manchester City unveiling today."

"I’ll see you all soon, thanks for making me feel so welcome already."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...