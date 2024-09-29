Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s £40m summer exit had plenty of experience to call upon during a breakout year at Elland Road.

Archie Gray admits he will always be grateful to Stuart Dallas for the support he received when coming through at Leeds United.

Gray only made his first-team debut on the opening weekend of last season but despite being just 17 at the time, had been in and around the senior setup for a couple of years, having first trained with Marcelo Bielsa’s squad as a 15-year-old. A breakthrough first season earned the teenager his £40million move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and there is plenty of excitement in north London around his arrival.

Sky Sports recently released a documentary which included interviews with Dallas, alongside former academy coaches Mark Jackson and Andy Wright, with all three speaking very highly of Gray. And the teenager is thankful for all the senior figures who helped him along the way, but singled out the recently-retired Dallas.

“I respect all of them and I’m really grateful for all of them, all three of them,” Gray told Sky Sports. “What they have done for me is amazing and I am really lucky to have come across them all along my way.

“They are all amazing guys, and Stu especially. He helped me a lot, especially coming in as a player, as a senior player. He took me under his wing over the last few years and he really helped me along the way.”

Gray had an experienced core of teammates to call on during his formative Leeds years but the teenager is also blessed with a family who have been there and done it. The Gray family dynasty has been well-documented and links to Elland Road stretch back three generations, with plenty of advice on offer for Archie.

“They've seen everything, done a lot of things in football - especially my grandad, great uncle and my dad,” Gray added. “They've seen a lot of things and have told me to stay grounded.

“That's how I've been raised so I never get too excited when things are going well and never get too down when things aren't going my way. It's about finding a middle ground and not letting your emotions get the better of you.”