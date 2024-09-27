Leeds United's position in Championship xG table compared to Sunderland, West Brom and more

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 27th Sep 2024, 18:30 BST

Leeds United are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League

According to football data website StatsBomb, the definition of Expected Goals (xG) is “a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.”

Leeds United, like the rest of the teams in the Championship, may use it to see how effective they are in front of goal. The Whites are sat in sixth place in the table at the moment and have only lost once so far this season in the league.

They are back in action this weekend at home to Coventry City before games against Norwich City and Sunderland before the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at where they sit in the xG table so far, as per WhoScored...

xG: 3.69

1. 24. Preston

xG: 3.69 | Getty Images

4.13

2. 23. Cardiff

4.13 | Getty Images

4.28

3. 22. Plymouth

4.28 | Getty Images

5.65

4. 21. Burnley

5.65 | Getty Images

5.72

5. 20. Stoke

5.72 | Getty Images

5.99

6. 19. Portsmouth

5.99 | Getty Images

