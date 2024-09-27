According to football data website StatsBomb, the definition of Expected Goals (xG) is “a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.”

Leeds United, like the rest of the teams in the Championship, may use it to see how effective they are in front of goal. The Whites are sat in sixth place in the table at the moment and have only lost once so far this season in the league.

They are back in action this weekend at home to Coventry City before games against Norwich City and Sunderland before the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at where they sit in the xG table so far, as per WhoScored...