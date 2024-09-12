Archie Gray had been involved with the first-team for almost two years before his Leeds United debut.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Dallas was struck by the commitment of Archie Gray during his formative years in and around the Leeds United first-team, knowing early on the teenager was destined for great things.

Gray enjoyed a breakout campaign at Leeds last season, only making a senior debut in the opening-weekend draw at home to Cardiff City before cementing his place in Daniel Farke’s side. The academy prospect excelled at right-back and in midfield, showing the kind of versatility his experienced teammate Dallas built a reputation on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Gray had been among the first-team squad for a number of years before that debut and was working alongside his more senior teammates at Thorp Arch while completing his studies, often having to balance the two. And it was that commitment to such long and testing days that left Dallas knowing big things would come for the teenager.

"Archie would do one part of his gym programme and then went to do his education," the Leeds defender told Sky Sports. "By the time his education finished, every other player was gone. I returned in the evening with my kids who were at the pre-academy and Archie was back in the gym finishing off his programme.

“Anybody else would have been gone, there were no staff in, but he was in. That showed me that he's different, he's special and he's going to go on to bigger and better things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray’s first foray into first-team training came at just 15-years-old, with a well-timed growth spurt allowing him to compete physically with the more senior players. And with Marcelo Bielsa in charge, there was little room for coddling with the teenager thrown into a ‘murder ball’ session.

"One of the first sessions up with Marcelo was a murder ball session and Archie took part in it," then-Under-32’s coach Mark Jackson recalled. "He put someone on their backside with a tackle. I thought, 'oh, hello, that's good.'" His attitude from minute one was really, really driven. He has no fear."

Gray was named in a matchday squad while still only 15, appearing on the substitutes bench for the visit of Arsenal to Elland Road amid an injury crisis. It would be almost two years before that debut came, helped in no way by a pre-season injury in 2022, but the academy graduate has not looked back since.

After cementing his spot in Farke’s team, Gray went on to become one of the Championship’s best players last season and went into this summer with huge transfer interest. He eventually joined Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, who activated his £40m release clause, and has been involved in Premier League action this season.