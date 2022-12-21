Leeds United continue to work towards their return to Premier League action. The Whites play their final friendly this evening when they host Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco, and they will be hoping to build upon an impressive friendly win over Real Sociedad.

Jesse Marsch’s men need to be ready and sharp by the time they face Manchester City two days after Boxing Day, and the friendlies should prove useful in preparing for that tricky clash. Ahead of the date with Monaco, Leeds have held an open training session at Elland Road, and we have highlighted some of the key takeaways from the session.

Triple injury boost

There’s good news on the injury front, with Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente all spotted during the open training sessions. That’s particularly significant because all three missed the friendly win over Real Sociedad. It seems Jesse Marsch and his staff didn’t want to take any risks with the trio for the friendly, but it seems all of them will be in contention by the time Leeds return to Premier League action.

Adams returns

In more good news, Tyler Adams was spotted at the open training session, and that’s the first we have seen of the midfielder since he jetted off for the World Cup with USA. Adams impressed in Qatar, and he was given extra time off before getting back to it, However, Adams wasn’t training yet and he’s also suspended for the Man City game.

Young blood

