Leeds United trio train after recent injury setbacks in Whites crowd treat for special cause
Leeds United fans were treated to the sight of all three of the club's World Cup stars plus players back from recent injury issues as part of a Tuesday tea time special cause.
Jesse Marsch's Whites will take in their final mid-season break friendly tomorrow evening with the visit of AS Monaco in a 7pm kick-off which falls one week short of next Wednesday's Premier League return against visiting Manchester City.Ahead of the clash against Monaco, Leeds held an open training session at Elland Road on Tuesday evening in support of Mission Christmas - the campaign set up by Cash For Kids designed to help Santa reach children living in poverty.
A crowd of several hundred descended down to LS11 to make donations to the cause whilst watching United's stars be put through their paces as the Premier League gets set to resume after the World Cup break.
Leeds had three players representing their countries at Qatar in USA international duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson plus Denmark's Rasmus Kristensen who were all present at Elland Road. The trio all missed United's recent week-long training camp in Spain which ended with a 2-1 victory against Elche in the first of three friendlies in front of fans but returned last week and Aaronson and Kristensen both started last Friday night's 2-1 win at home to Real Sociedad.
Adams missed the Sociedad contest as one of ten Whites absentees that also included injured septet Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart Dallas plus Illan Meslier who has been suffering with glandular fever. Jack Harrison also pulled out of Friday night's starting line-up due to experiencing a tight muscle.
But Koch, Llorente and Firpo all trained in front of a few hundred fans at Elland Road on Tuesday evening. Adams was also present but did not train having been given extra rest by United’s coaching staff. Adams played every minute of all four of the USA’s games at the World Cup and the midfielder is suspended for the return to action against City.