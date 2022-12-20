Leeds United trio train after recent injury setbacks in Whites crowd treat for special cause

Jesse Marsch's Whites will take in their final mid-season break friendly tomorrow evening with the visit of AS Monaco in a 7pm kick-off which falls one week short of next Wednesday's Premier League return against visiting Manchester City.Ahead of the clash against Monaco, Leeds held an open training session at Elland Road on Tuesday evening in support of Mission Christmas - the campaign set up by Cash For Kids designed to help Santa reach children living in poverty.

A crowd of several hundred descended down to LS11 to make donations to the cause whilst watching United's stars be put through their paces as the Premier League gets set to resume after the World Cup break.

Leeds had three players representing their countries at Qatar in USA international duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson plus Denmark's Rasmus Kristensen who were all present at Elland Road. The trio all missed United's recent week-long training camp in Spain which ended with a 2-1 victory against Elche in the first of three friendlies in front of fans but returned last week and Aaronson and Kristensen both started last Friday night's 2-1 win at home to Real Sociedad.

ELLAND ROAD TRAINING: For Leeds United's Diego Llorente. Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images.

Adams missed the Sociedad contest as one of ten Whites absentees that also included injured septet Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart Dallas plus Illan Meslier who has been suffering with glandular fever. Jack Harrison also pulled out of Friday night's starting line-up due to experiencing a tight muscle.