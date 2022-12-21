The Whites are without a number of important players, however that did not hinder them in their attempts to beat Real Sociedad in a mid-season friendly last weekend. Their Friday night victory came as something of a surprise given Leeds’ list of absentees and La Real’s current position: third in LaLiga.

Monaco sit sixth in France’s top flight and will pose a tough test, precisely what Marsch’s group are in need of after friendly wins over Preston North End behind closed doors, Elche and Real Sociedad. Manchester City will be Leeds’ next fixture, as the Premier League resumes, on December 28 meaning tonight’s friendly will be the last material opportunity for those still lacking match sharpness to convince Marsch they deserve to start at Elland Road in a week’s time.