Leeds United predicted XI vs AS Monaco and photo gallery as Jesse Marsch shuffles pack

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is expected to use this evening’s friendly against Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco as an opportunity to get as many players back to match fitness

By Joe Donnohue
3 minutes ago

The Whites are without a number of important players, however that did not hinder them in their attempts to beat Real Sociedad in a mid-season friendly last weekend. Their Friday night victory came as something of a surprise given Leeds’ list of absentees and La Real’s current position: third in LaLiga.

Monaco sit sixth in France’s top flight and will pose a tough test, precisely what Marsch’s group are in need of after friendly wins over Preston North End behind closed doors, Elche and Real Sociedad. Manchester City will be Leeds’ next fixture, as the Premier League resumes, on December 28 meaning tonight’s friendly will be the last material opportunity for those still lacking match sharpness to convince Marsch they deserve to start at Elland Road in a week’s time.

Here is the YEP’s predicted Leeds United XI to face Monaco.

1. Joel Robles

Marsch may utilise both available goalkeepers again, as he did versus Real Sociedad last week. The American seems to prefer Robles to Klaesson but don't be surprised to see him change stoppers at half-time. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Photo: David Rogers

2. Luke Ayling

Similarly, Marsch might opt for Luke Ayling as first half right-back, followed by Rasmus Kristensen in the second half. The Dane featured at the World Cup meanwhile Ayling is still regaining full match fitness (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

3. Robin Koch

Central defender Robin Koch missed last Friday's friendly win over La Real but if he is free of injury, Marsch will surely deploy him for some of tonight's fixture in order to be prepared for the visit of Mancheter City (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Photo: Harriet Lander

4. Liam Cooper

Club captain Cooper is a certainty to start in defence against Man City if he is fit, meaning he will likely play the full 90 against Monaco (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

