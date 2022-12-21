Domestic football may have returned for top flight clubs in England last night with the Carabao Cup but Leeds United are still a week away from their first Premier League fixture since before the World Cup.

Jesse Marsch’s side are preparing to welcome Manchester City to Elland Road on December 28 and plans are also speeding up for the January transfer window which opens in less than two weeks. There has been plenty of action across the UK with Scottish top flight and EFL fixtures having already returned and one United loanee has come in for praise from his boss. Here are the key headlines for Leeds United on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of their friendly vs Monaco this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds ‘interested in signing’ World Cup midfielder in January

Per SportsWitness, Leeds United have emerged as a contender to sign Los Angeles FC’s José Cifuentes. The midfielder featured for Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar this month and has now said his goodbyes to the side he helped to win the MLS Cup - despite still having 12 months on his contract.

Leeds are said to be ‘interested’ in signing the midfielder but other reports also claim that Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion are considering a move. Not only that, but Spanish La Liga club Real Sociedad are also said to be ‘in the picture’ when it comes to signing Cifuentes.

José Cifuentes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool boss on Leeds loanee

In an interview with Blackpool Gazette, Seasiders’ boss Michael Appleton has said that Ian Poveda’s recent turnaround in form is ‘better late than never’. The Leeds United loanee has impressed off the bench in both of Blackpool’s last two games since their return from the World Cup break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old was a half-time substitute on Saturday during the 1-1 draw against Cardiff City, where Blackpool were trailing at the break following a woeful first 45 minutes. The winger helped the Seasiders get on the front foot and made a significant impact for the equalising goal, providing the right-wing cross for Gary Madine’s header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was great,” Appleton said after Saturday’s draw in South Wales. “We were contemplating bringing him on after 20-25 minutes which shouldn’t happen too often. “But he can play off both sides, he can play as a 10, potentially as an eight.”