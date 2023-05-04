Leeds United continue to struggle their way through the Premier League season, but what is the latest on the takeover front? The Whites are battling relegation again, while their bid for survival is likely to run until the final day, currently just goal difference separating them from the bottom three with four games to go.

Current situation

49ers Enterprises currently own 44 per cent of Leeds United, with Andrea Radrizzani controlling the other 56%. The 49ers increased their investment from their previous 15 per cent and 37 per cent holdings, and it’s claimed they could now move to ensure they own a majority of the club, with Radrizzani said to be open to a sale.

Some reports have claimed the 49ers agreed to a price when they upped their share total last, while others claim there is an option to buy that can be activated this summer.

Leeds in ‘limbo’

Journalist Matt Slater has been speaking about the takeover reports. He told The Athletic: “The takeover was going to be brought forward this summer. There’s one massive stumbling block and I find this very strange because I speak to people who do takeovers all the time and there are different prices in different places.

“Radrizzani and the 49ers never agreed to a post-relegation price. It’s like they didn’t want to have that conversation. He had a number and that number was as a Premier League club. The 49ers, out of either kindness or naivety didn’t negotiate a second price, and we’re now in limbo.”

Gracia decision

49ers Enterprises are said to have had a significant say in the decision to sack Javi Gracia with just four games to go.