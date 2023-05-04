Leeds United dealt ‘blow’ but have ‘beaten’ Rangers to transfer deal

Leeds United have appointed Sam Allardyce as their new manager for the remaining four games of the season as they look to secure their Premier League status for another year. They are currently above the relegation zone on goal difference.

First up for their new boss is an away trip to face table toppers Manchester City this weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club....

Striker latest

Leeds are reportedly interested in a summer move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres but Wolves ‘lead’ them in the race for his signature at the moment, according to Football Insider. The Sweden international has helped his current club rise into the play-offs in the second tier as they eye promotion to the top flight under Mark Robins.

The 24-year-old has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season and has beaten his tally from last year by five goals already. Prior to his move to his current club, he spent four years on the books at Brighton and Hove Albion and had loan spells away at St Pauli and Swansea City to gain experience.

Youngster linked

Despite it being up in the air what league Leeds will be playing in next term, they are said to have ‘beaten’ Rangers and ‘won’ the race to land Hamilton Academical youngster Josh McDonald according to Football Insider for a fee of £150,000. The 16-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game.