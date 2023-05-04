A look at the full list of players contracted to Leeds United for next season and beyond.

Leeds United continue to battle the drop as they go into their final four games.

It has been another season to forget for the Whites, sitting just goal difference above the relegation zone following another wretched run of form. That run of form led Leeds to part ways with director of football Victor Orta and manager Javi Gracia. Veteran boss Sam Allardyce has now been recruited, at least until the end of the season.

But what might Leeds’ squad look like next season? Here we take a look at all of the players who will remain under contract at Elland Road for next season and beyond. Take a look below as we run through the list of players, along with the year their current contract expires.

1 . Illan Meslier 2026

2 . Kristoffer Klaesson 2025

3 . Robin Koch 2024

4 . Max Wober 2027