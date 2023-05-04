Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Full 21-man list of Leeds United players who will still be under contract next season - gallery

A look at the full list of players contracted to Leeds United for next season and beyond.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th May 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Leeds United continue to battle the drop as they go into their final four games.

It has been another season to forget for the Whites, sitting just goal difference above the relegation zone following another wretched run of form. That run of form led Leeds to part ways with director of football Victor Orta and manager Javi Gracia. Veteran boss Sam Allardyce has now been recruited, at least until the end of the season.

But what might Leeds’ squad look like next season? Here we take a look at all of the players who will remain under contract at Elland Road for next season and beyond. Take a look below as we run through the list of players, along with the year their current contract expires.

2026

1. Illan Meslier

2026

2025

2. Kristoffer Klaesson

2025

2024

3. Robin Koch

2024

2027

4. Max Wober

2027

