It all comes down to the final weekend of Premier League action with two of Leeds United, Leicester City and Everton set to be playing in the EFL Championship next season.

Sam Allardyce’s side welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road, the Toffees host Bournemouth and the Foxes welcome West Ham United on Sunday. It’s Everton who have the upper hand going into Sunday’s fixtures as they currently sit 17th and a win guarantees their safety while condemning Leeds and Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, one Premier League pundit has made his predictions for the weekend and his view on the Whites is quite straightforward, they are going down. Meanwhile, a Everton defender has also been discussing the relegation battle and has commented on what they need to do. Here are your Leeds United morning news headlines on Friday, May 26:

‘They are getting relegated’ - pundit predictions Leeds United are going down

Chris Sutton has made his final Premier League predictions for the 2022/23 season and the former Aston Villa and Chelsea forward is predicting Leeds will not survive. As part of his weekly column for BBC Sport, Sutton says that the club’s faults in defence has driven head coach Sam Allardyce ‘to despair’.

Predicting a 1-1 draw in the match with Spurs, he said: “Leeds boss Sam Allardyce has been driven to despair by how bad his side are at the back and he’s only been in charge for three games. That’s why I can’t see Leeds winning this game - and I think they are getting relegated. Tottenham don’t deserve many plaudits either, though. They have played well so rarely this season that I don’t see them getting a win that would give them a chance of seventh place and European football next season.”

‘I’ve not focused on other teams too much’ - Everton star on huge weekend

Everton defender James Tarkowski says they are only focused on getting the job done against Bournemouth this weekend and will not be thinking about Leeds or Leicester. The former Burnley man was speaking to the club’s official website and knows full well that it doesn’t matter what happens with their rivals if they get the three points at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad