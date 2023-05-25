The Whites find themselves on the brink of relegation back to the Championship after a three-year stay in the top flight. Unless Leeds pick up all three points against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend – and hope for other results to go their way – they will return to the second tier.

Leeds United fans have submitted their stirring pre-match speech recommendations to the playing squad ahead of this weekend's encounter. A mixture of anger, frustration and blind faith, this is how the Elland Road faithful would motivate the players one final time this season.

Ian TB: "Play with pride and with passion and commitment. Give the fans something to smile about."

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Leeds United fans show their support during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool FC at Elland Road on April 17, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sandra Todd: "Go out on fire and get a great win for all your Leeds United supporters, both young and old, let's finish this season with a bang."

Jay Roberts: "I want passion, pride and commitment!! No matter the score you keep your heads up and play like it’s your last ever game!"

Val Hutchinson: "Imagine you are playing for the Champions League and play like hell."

Paul Wardley: "Churchillian speech fight the spurs on the beaches etc."

Garry Pierrepont: "Whatever you’ve been doing in the last eight games - do the opposite."

Andrew Parkes: "Show some passion that the fans deserve, win and then pray."

Nathan Hayward: "We are in this position because you aren’t good enough for the premier league, go out there and prove everyone wrong."

Nathan Blanchard: "Go out and get stuck in and play like we know we can and we’ll win the game, it’s there for us to take so go out and do the job and what will be will be with the other results, go out and do the job we’ve got to do here."

Warwick William Prachar: "Go out there and enjoy the game, play like champions not champignons, good luck."