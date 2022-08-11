Leeds United team news with updates on seven including triple tonic and Stuart Dallas boost

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Jesse Marsch had seven first team players missing for last weekend’s Premier League opener at home to Wolves for which Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas were all injured in addition to Dan James being suspended.

However, Cooper, Sinisterra and Forshaw have all returned to training this week and the trio are now back in contention to feature in Saturday's 3pm kick-off at St Mary's for which James is also back available having completed a three-game ban.

Whites club captain Cooper has not played since last season due to an Achilles issue picked up whilst training on a treadmill this summer. Sinisterra injured his hamstring in last month's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Australia in which Forshaw tweaked his knee.

TEAM NEWS: From Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Marsch is also hoping to have both Ayling and Firpo back within the next few weeks upon their recoveries from a knock and knee surgery respectively and the Whites head coach also provided positive updates about Dallas and young keeper Dani van den Heuvel.

Dallas is continuing his recovery from a femoral fracture whilst young Dutch stopper van den Heuvel is making good progress having injured his neck in a car accident.

"We've had a lot more guys in training this week," said Whites boss Marsch at his pre-match press conference.

"Adam, Liam and Luis are training and are eligible for the weekend.

"Junior's probably still a couple of weeks behind, the same with Luke Ayling, although he had a visit to a surgeon down in London, and the surgeon said that he's ahead of schedule and looking really good and it just needs a little bit more time.

"And then Stuart Dallas, I saw on the pitch today, moving around a little bit.

"So that was an exciting moment for us and then Dani van den Heuvel is still working on his neck but looking positive as well.