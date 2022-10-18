Ex-ref weighs in on Leeds United controversies

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has had his say on Leeds United's defeat to Arsenal, which saw the Whites narrowly miss out on claiming a point after a dramatic ending at Elland Road. Arsenal defender Gabriel was shown a red card and gave away a penalty right at the death for an apparent kick on Patrick Bamford before it was rescinded after a VAR check and Gallagher claimed it was 'reckless' but the right decision in the end.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gallagher said: "I think it is a really interesting incident. The referee doesn't give anything but goes over to his assistant, who says to him that Gabriel has kicked out. It is quite clearly a foul (from Bamford), we see the kick (from Gabriel) - it is petulant, it is unsporting but it is not violent. I think it is reckless at worst. The first foul is by Bamford. I think ultimately the right decision has arisen from that." Read the full story here.

Milner reveals what Haaland said about Leeds

James Milner has revealed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland spoke about joining Leeds United when Liverpool faced RB Salzburg in the Champions League back in 2019. Despite making over 20 appearances for Norway and spending his entire career abroad, Haaland was born in Leeds during the three-year period in which his father, Alfie Haaland, played for the Whites. During the time of Haaland's birth in Yorkshire, Milner was progressing through United's academy.

Following Liverpool's win over Man City at the weekend, Milner revealed what the forward had said to him last time they met. Speaking to Viaplay Football, the midfielder said: "I can confirm he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against them and he was obviously lying so that's disappointing!"

Haaland has made his soft spot for his father's former club very clear, though any potential move to Elland Road seems unlikely anytime soon given his form over the last few years. The 22-year-old has already netted 20 goals in all competitions this season and it is only October. Haaland will come face-to-face with the Whites as Man City visit his father's old stomping ground on Boxing Day, before the defending champions play host to Jesse Marsch's side in May. Read the full story here.

Leeds coach praises 'amazing' fans

Leeds United assistant coach Rene Maric has heaped praise on the support following the Whites' defeat to Arsenal. Fans have continued to flock to Elland Road in their tens of thousands and have remained supportive of the team despite a poor run of form - failing to win since their 3-0 victory over Chelsea in August.

After Sunday's defeat, Maric took to Twitter to thank the Leeds faithful in response to YEP's Joe Donnohue's tweet claiming the fans were 'with' Patrick Bamford after his penalty miss. Maric replied to the tweet saying: "Reading this on my timeline & Have to say something: Elland Road is so amazing, great, great fans. Thanks so much. Just unbelievable & playing a huge part in the lads' amazing performance, but we have to reward ourselves, that's up to us! Got to continue improving, MOT, always!"