'Sign for Leeds' - Strength of Erling Haaland's love for Leeds United revealed despite 'lie'

Haaland was born in Leeds back in July 2000 as part of a year in which his dad Alfie left the Whites before joining Manchester City. Haaland has previously been pictured wearing Leeds United training shorts and the Norwegian international came up against a former Whites favourite at the weekend in James Milner as Liverpool played host to City.

A Mo Salah strike sealed a 1-0 victory for the Reds, after which Milner was asked about Haaland’s Leeds affection by former Norway striker Jan Age Fjortoft who was covering the game for Viaplay Football. Fjortfoft had been sat in the stands with Erling’s dad who declared how his son always spoke about the Whites and said ‘Leeds, Leeds, Leeds’ when facing Milner – who then went a little deeper into the City striker’s love for the Whites.

Milner smiled: "I can confirm he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against them (for Borussia Dortmund) and he was obviously lying so that's disappointing!" Asked if the duo had spoken about Leeds this weekend, Milner laughed: “We had a little chat yeah!"