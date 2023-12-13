The nine January moves Leeds United will complete according to FM24 including Wolves, Celtic and Man City deals
Leeds United will move for Wolves, Real Sociedad and Manchester City stars during the January transfer window - according to Football Manager 2024.
Leeds United's push for promotion may have taken a slight blow in Tuesday night's defeat at Sunderland - but there is no doubt the Whites remain in the hunt for an immediate return to the Premier League.
One of the key reasons behind what has been a largely positive first half of the season has been the shrewd additions made by Daniel Farke during the first summer transfer window of his time in charge at Elland Road. The likes of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and Wales international Ethan Ampadu all joined the Whites in permanent moves and Farke also completed loan moves for Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon and Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony.
The former Norwich City boss will get another opportunity to boost his ranks next month when the January transfer window opens for business - but what deals will the Whites complete when the winter trading period gets underway? We fired up Football Manager 2024 to see how the world's most popular managerial simulation believes the Whites will function in the first month of the new year.